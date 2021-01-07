Canaccord Genuity Raises PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$12.50

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.20.

Shares of PSK traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 59.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.20.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$43.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

