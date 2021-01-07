Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.90.

Get Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) alerts:

Shares of SDE stock traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$3.80. The company had a trading volume of 708,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,704. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$8.00.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.