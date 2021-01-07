AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$22.50 price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.54.

Shares of ALA traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 395,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,167. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$8.71 and a 52-week high of C$22.74. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

