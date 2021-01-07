Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.76.

Get Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) alerts:

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,752. The stock has a market cap of C$188.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$156.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.3852223 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,093,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,613.10.

About Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.