Canaccord Genuity Increases Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$28.00

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.59.

TSE:KEY traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 440,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Keyera Corp. has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$36.56.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

