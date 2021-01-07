$143.96 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post $143.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.29 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $144.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $570.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.03 million to $572.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $570.19 million, with estimates ranging from $566.19 million to $574.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

TGP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,046. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 314,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,826 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.