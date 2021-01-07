BoutsPro Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,810.67 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $62,810.67 and approximately $122,999.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00290865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.28 or 0.02717555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012941 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

