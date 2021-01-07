Insights Network Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 55.4% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $15,510.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00290865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.28 or 0.02717555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012941 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

