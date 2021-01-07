TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.91

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.91 and last traded at $83.83, with a volume of 2446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.97.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $29,066.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $821,473.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,735,309.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,352. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 243,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TriNet Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.