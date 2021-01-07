PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.69

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.69 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 5884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.16 and a beta of 1.35.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

