Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.29

Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 55200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

