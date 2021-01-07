Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,380.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,380 ($31.09) and last traded at GBX 2,370 ($30.96), with a volume of 210665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,350 ($30.70).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,238.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62.

Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) Company Profile (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.