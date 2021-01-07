JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $423.50

Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 423.50 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 423.08 ($5.53), with a volume of 145739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410.50 ($5.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 393.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 324.96. The company has a market cap of £247.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

