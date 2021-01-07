Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.26. Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 130,214 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) Company Profile (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

