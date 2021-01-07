Comparing Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) & Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A Yara International ASA 3.10% 10.26% 5.26%

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Yara International ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $8.97 billion 1.07 $481.99 million $0.09 18.89 Yara International ASA $12.94 billion 0.92 $599.00 million $1.55 14.31

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Tingyi (Cayman Islands). Yara International ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tingyi (Cayman Islands), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Yara International ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A Yara International ASA 0 4 5 0 2.56

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Tingyi (Cayman Islands) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. It also provides logistics, properties management, and management services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a sales network of 371 sales offices and 182 warehouses, which served 36,186 wholesalers and 185,789 direct retailers. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also offers urea and phosphates used as raw materials for feed products in both agriculture and aquaculture; and ammonia, urea, and nitric acid used as input factors for a large range of products and applications. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to farmers and co-operatives. The New Business segment focuses on developing, commercializing, and scaling up of profitable businesses; and delivers equipment and services to store or handle products. It also provides solution of reagents, technology, and service for NOx abatement for industrial plants, and transport at land and sea. The Production segment produces ammonia, fertilizers, and industrial products. It is also involved in the operation of phosphate mines; trade and shipping of ammonia; and sale of fertilizers; as well as provides logistics services. The company provides its products under the YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.