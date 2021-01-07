Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Valley National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 590,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 266,092 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 116.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 165,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 89,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $216,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

