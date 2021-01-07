Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.66

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 9689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $985.87 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Camtek by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Camtek by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.
