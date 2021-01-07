Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.66

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 9689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $985.87 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Camtek by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Camtek by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

