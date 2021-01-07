Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.0% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.32. 2,674,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,274,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

