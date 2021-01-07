Jibrel Network Market Cap Reaches $2.55 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 35% higher against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $39,746.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinrail, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00304560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.87 or 0.02776895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

JNT is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinrail, Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

