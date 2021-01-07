Zacks: Brokerages Expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Okta also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $8.13 on Thursday, hitting $247.85. 24,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,009. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $287.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.57. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -128.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $12,214,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,649 shares of company stock worth $84,180,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Okta by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4,165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 193,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

