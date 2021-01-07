LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.90 Million

Analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce $78.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.40 million. LendingClub reported sales of $188.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $321.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $333.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $540.46 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $639.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LC. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

LC stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,857. The company has a market capitalization of $863.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,773 shares of company stock valued at $290,061. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in LendingClub by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.