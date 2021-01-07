Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Post $2.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report earnings of $2.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.62.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,991. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $174.27.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Qorvo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Qorvo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

