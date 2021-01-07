Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $241.37. The stock had a trading volume of 113,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,617. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $240.29.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

