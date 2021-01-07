Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLX. BidaskClub cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX remained flat at $$20.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,302,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $755,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 274.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 241,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 423.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 400,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 324,309 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

