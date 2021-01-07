Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce sales of $90.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.45 million and the highest is $90.53 million. Workiva reported sales of $80.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $348.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.00 million to $348.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $402.38 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $405.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $1,381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,263 shares of company stock worth $13,157,140 in the last three months. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 578.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,094. Workiva has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $93.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.