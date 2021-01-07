Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.01. Cango shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 444 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cango from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

