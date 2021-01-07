Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. (KEN.V) (CVE:KEN) Trading 16.7% Higher

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. (KEN.V) (CVE:KEN) shot up 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 2,028,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 775,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

About Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. (KEN.V) (CVE:KEN)

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. investigates, evaluates, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% exploration license in the Borubai gold project that covers an area of 164 square kilometers located in the Chuy Region, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

