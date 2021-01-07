Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.42. Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 13,501 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The company has a market cap of C$47.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

About Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

