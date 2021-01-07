CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.90

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.90 and last traded at $93.89, with a volume of 106485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $39,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

