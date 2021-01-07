Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.30. Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 3,350 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on JOY. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$18.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

