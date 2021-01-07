Traders Purchase Large Volume of NuVasive Call Options (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 11,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,612% compared to the average daily volume of 647 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of NUVA traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.71. 15,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

