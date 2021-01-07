$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.06.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.85. The stock had a trading volume of 57,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.64. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

