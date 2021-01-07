Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.60. 30,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,528. The company has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $173.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

