EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Tops $0.0749

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $472,830.42 and $357,468.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00307281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.31 or 0.02817645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.