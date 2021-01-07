Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $8.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $10.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. 22,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

