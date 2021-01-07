Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce sales of $329.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.30 million and the lowest is $305.22 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $311.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE ELY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $26.20. 22,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.16.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $52,033,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after buying an additional 1,724,011 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $29,347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after buying an additional 1,299,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 602,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 301,937 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

