BitcoinZ Market Cap Hits $755,556.71 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $755,556.71 and $22,953.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00182044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00027606 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00039545 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 397.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

