DEX Trading 21.1% Higher This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. DEX has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $255.71 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00111492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00468946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00049420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00225565 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.