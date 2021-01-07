H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,379. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,366,616.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,830.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $164,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,124. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 104.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

