Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $169.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.48. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $187.43.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

