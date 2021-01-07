People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target Increased to $15.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBCT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

PBCT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 156,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,488 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 162,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 69,488 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

