Morgan Stanley Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $19.50

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 253,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,228,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

