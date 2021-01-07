Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,287 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 55.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after purchasing an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.00. 113,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,811. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average of $153.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

