Dai One Day Volume Tops $435.29 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $435.29 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00312525 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00032609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.64 or 0.02857466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,365,092,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,092,723 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

