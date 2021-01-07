Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $88,127,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $38,487,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,081,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 4,119,589 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,533,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after buying an additional 3,833,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,805,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after buying an additional 2,920,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 97,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.70 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

