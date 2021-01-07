CashBet Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $5.60 and $13.77. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00312525 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00032609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.64 or 0.02857466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $7.50, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.