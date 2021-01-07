Analysts Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Target Price at $125.50

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.62. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.97. FirstService has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $145.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.