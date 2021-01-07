SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Up 15.4% This Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $71,267.87 and $1.62 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00281837 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00026163 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

