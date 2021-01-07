BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Raised to $40.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $38.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in BankUnited by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.