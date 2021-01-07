Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.16

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.16 and last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 19080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $9,927,436.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 266,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,409,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,425,759 shares of company stock valued at $99,197,638. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 52.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

